The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 29° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Andrew Rayment leads Mt. Spokane boys; Sitara Byrd paces Gonzaga Prep

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 25, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 70, Lewis and Clark 48: Andrew Rayment scored 15 points, Maverick Sanders added 12 and the Wildcats (13-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Tigers (5-10, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Landon Lewis led LC with 13 points.

Ferris 57, Ridgeline 31: Trayce Atkins scored 18 points and the visiting Saxons (10-4, 2-2) beat the Falcons (1-12, 0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Gonzaga Prep 87, North Central 44: Jayden Stevens scored 30 points, Jamil Miller added 19 and the visiting Bullpups (10-6, 5-0) beat the Wolfpack (4-8, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jacori Ervin led NC with 22 points.

University 56, Cheney 38: Jeremiah Sibley scored 31 points and the visiting Titans (11-4, 4-1) beat the Blackhawks (2-11, 0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Josh Whiteley led Cheney with 16 points

West Valley 61, Pullman 57: Ben Fried hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Grady Walker added 12 and the Eagles (12-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (12-2, 3-1) in a GSL 2A game. Jaedyn Brown led Pullman with 27 points and four 3-pointers.

Shadle Park 64, Rogers 54: Jake Wilcox scored 20 points, Kohlby Sorweide added 19 and the Highlanders (3-10, 2-3) beat the visiting Pirates (0-11, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 19 points while Tavionce Trammell had 17.

Clarkston 79, East Valley 43: Austin Steinwand hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and the visiting Bantams (8-5, 3-2) beat the Knights (5-8, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game. Maddox Callihan and Luke Holecek led EV with 10 points apiece.

Colville 59, Medical Lake 55: Rhett Foulkes scored 19 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (12-1, 5-0) beat the Cardinals (5-6, 0-4) in a Northeast A game. Eugene Haas led Medical Lake with 17 points.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 77, North Central 21: Sitara Byrd scored 18 points, Natalya Gadison added 15 and the visiting Bullpups (13-3, 4-1) beat the Wolfpack (2-11, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Marlee Schoeffler led NC with nine points.

Ferris 62, Ridgeline 38: Elliott Hencz and Kacey Spink scored 13 points apiece and the visiting Saxons (11-3, 2-0) beat the Falcons (0-14, 0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mt. Spokane 45, Lewis and Clark 23: Bryten Gumke scored 16 points, Destiny Kamalu-Vargas added 10 and the Wildcats (5-8, 2-1) beat the visiting Tigers (8-7, 3-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Brooklyn Jenson led LC with 12 points.

University 37, Cheney 32: Katie Christensen scored 15 points, Eliannah Ramirez added 11 and the visiting Titans (5-9, 2-3) beat the Blackhawks (5-10, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Tatum Sloan led Cheney with 10 points.

West Valley 45, Pullman 27: Aubrey Lobdell and Aliyah Henry scored nine points apiece and the Eagles (11-1, 3-0 GSL 2A) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-11, 2-2).

Clarkston 67, East Valley 27: Kendall Wallace hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and the visiting Bantams (9-4, 3-1) beat the Knights (0-10, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Ellie Syverson led East Valley with 15 points and three 3-pointers.

Shadle Park 50, Rogers 21: Kyleigh Archer scored 17 points, Josey Lawrence added 13 and the Highlanders (2-9, 1-3) beat the visiting Pirates (1-10, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Freeman 51, Riverside 31: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 21 points and the Scotties (9-4, 4-1) beat the visiting Rams (2-7, 0-3) in a Northeast A game.

Colville 53, Medical Lake 44: Jordan True scored 15 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (12-1, 5-0) beat the Cardinals (5-6, 0-4) in a Northeast A game. Ellie Haas led Medical Lake with 11 points.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories