Twin linemen from Texas, Landon and Luke Roaten, commit to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State University received a pair of commitments from twin brothers Landon and Luke Roaten – linemen who played in one of Texas’ top prep classifications.

The Roatens visited Pullman on an official recruiting trip last weekend and the two standouts from Class 6A Tomball High both made pledges to WSU over Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Landon Roaten, a three-star prospect, is considered a top-200 prep offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports.com. Besides WSU, he had four FBS offers and one from the Power Five – Iowa State. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder committed to Tulane in July but reopened his recruitment after his senior season and picked the Cougars over Louisiana Tech.

Although Luke Roaten is a three-star defensive line recruit, the Cougars plan to move him to offensive tackle – a position he’s never played – Cougfan.com reported. Luke Roaten, at 6-5 and 265 pounds, landed offers from Wyoming, Air Force and Louisiana Tech, along with several FCS programs. He orally committed to Wyoming in July, then decommitted early last month.

The brothers received offers from WSU on Jan. 18. Newly hired offensive line coach Clay McGuire, who enjoys a multitude of coaching connections in Texas, spearheaded their recruitment.

The Tomball Cougars went 11-4 this year, falling in the Class 6A Division II semifinals. They compiled a 22-13 record across three years with the Roatens, both first-team all-district performers, on their roster.