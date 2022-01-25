Woman in her 70s struck, killed by vehicle in northeast Spokane
UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 25, 2022
A pedestrian in her 70s died after a vehicle struck her Monday night on East Mission Avenue near North Columbus Street in Spokane.
Spokane police responded just after 6 p.m. and found residents performing CPR on the woman, according to the Spokane Police Department’s Facebook page. Officers took over medical care until the Spokane Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived. The woman did not survive her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle cooperated with officers, the Facebook post stated. The cause of the collision is under investigation, but officers said impairment does not appear to be a factor.
The post said the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the woman. The incident is under investigation and no arrests were made as of late Tuesday morning.
