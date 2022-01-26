100 years ago in Spokane: A drug defendant’s lawyer argued that ‘self-confessed addicts’ were looking for revenge against his client

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The federal narcotics trial of Napoleon Hendershott took an unexpected turn when Hendershott claimed that he was actually working undercover for federal narcotics officers.

Or, to use the more colorful language employed by The Spokesman-Review, Hendershott “squealed on the gang, and now the gang, the elite of Spokane’s sniffers and snow-birds, are out to get Napoleon.”

This came after four “self-confessed addicts” testified that they purchased cocaine from Hendershott. But Hendershott’s attorney said he would prove “that Hendershott is the victim of a conspiracy among habitués of the underworld to punish him for giving information to the police and federal officers.”

Hendershott was the proprietor of the Brooks Hotel on Howard Street. He was arrested months earlier in a raid in which cocaine valued at more than $300 was seized.

One of the four addicts who testified against him was “petite Ruth Ellis, who admitted that she is the mother of two children, though she looks like a sweet girl graduate.”

From the music beat: Opera star Madame Schumann-Heink won “the hearts and affections of a tremendous audience at the Auditorium Theater.”

A reviewer said that at one point, she “sent a thrill and shiver through the audience.”

This came shortly after she confessed in an interview previewing her performance that she believed women should “make the home cheerful” instead of focusing on their makeup or career ambitions.