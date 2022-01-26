A Grip on Sports: The Spokane Vortex may not have had a hand in Hall of Fame vote, but it was in play Tuesday

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The middle of the week is always a good time to look back and look ahead. Why? Isn’t it obvious?

•••••••

• Baseball’s Hall of Fame vote was announced Tuesday and only one player was elected: Boston’s David Ortiz, the second full-time designated hitter to earn the honor. The first, of course, was Seattle’s Edgar Martinez, who had to wait 10 years – his last chance – to get in.

Ortiz, who helped the Red Sox win three World Series, was a first-ballot selection.

And two major names, all-time home run leader Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, missed the cut for the 10th, and final, time.

The trio had their names linked to steroid use over the years, though baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has implied many times it was inappropriate in Ortiz’s case.

Clemens and Bonds? No one denies they probably used, except maybe themselves. The evidence, documented in the Mitchell Report and through separate investigations both by government agencies and well-respected journalists, is overwhelming – though neither was ever convicted of a crime.

Make no mistake. It is illegal to use performance-enhancing drugs such as steroids or human growth hormones, unless prescribed by a doctor for a medical condition.

And, in the Hall of Fame context, it is something of a crime to undermine every record ever set by using illicit drugs.

Should baseball have done something then? Sure. It didn’t have the will. Nor did the players union allow it, until a hue and cry among its health-conscious members demanded a change.

Many Hall of Fame voters washed their hands of the responsibility. They said it wasn’t their place to be the PED police. But it is. If the evidence is meager, discount it. If it is obvious, as it is with Clemens and Bonds, then it has to be considered. Did their use skew the playing field? If so, the vote had to be no.

• The Pac-12 showdown Tuesday night between No. 3 Arizona – coached by former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd – and No. 9 UCLA was not the catfight we expected. The Bruins locked down UA’s high-flying offense – think Texas Tech against Gonzaga in the NCAAs a couple years ago – and won handily, 75-59.

But that’s not the only aspect of the game that caught our eye.

The third team on the court, the officials, featured another Spokane connection.

Nate Harris, who has lived in Spokane for most of his adult life (at least since graduating from Washington State), worked the game along with Final Four regular John Higgins and veteran Pac-12 referee Mike Scyphers.

The game wasn’t without its contentious moments – what top-10 battle isn’t – but didn’t lead to any postgame issues, a la Arizona State and Stanford a few days ago. That’s a tribute to Lloyd’s calm demeanor despite his team’s shooting issues and the work of the three officials, one of whom is probably trying to get back home today through the morning fog.

• Finally, the Super Bowl participants will be decided Sunday. The Bengals travel to Kansas City for a noon (PST) start (CBS) and the Los Angeles Rams host their NFC rivals, the 49ers, in SoFi Stadium starting at 3:30 on Fox. The winners face off in the Super Bowl two weeks down the road.

Pretty straight forward.

Except it isn’t all that much. Kansas City has been here before. Often, actually, especially since Patrick Mahomes became their quarterback. The Chiefs are bidding to play in their third consecutive Super Bowl – they are 1-1 in the previous two.

Cincinnati? The Bengals have been outside looking in at the playoffs pretty much since the 1980s. But Joe Burrow has changed that. After leading LSU to a national title a couple years ago, he’s poised to lead Cincy back to the promised land as well.

The NFC features a golden battle. Over gold too. The Rams want their multi-billion-dollar palace full Sunday, but are worried fans from the hated north will overrun the place. So, at least for a while, Los Angeles was limiting who could buy tickets. (The Rams changed the policy Tuesday so one has to wonder if sales were slow.)

Being that San Francisco has won the last six meetings between the teams, Los Angeles’ reticence to allow 49er fans in the building is understandable. Chicken, sure, but understandable.

Then again, if L.A. wins, it will be playing the Super Bowl in the same place, meaning either Kansas City or Cincinnati will be the de-facto road team. Unless vindictive 49er fans buy up the place and cheer for the AFC champion.

•••

Gonzaga: Just when you thought the Bulldogs offense was too tough to guard, they add an improved threat from beyond the arc. As Jim Meehan shows in this stats-based story, when the Zags shoot well from distance they are not only tough to guard, but almost impossible. … The women are a bubble team this year for the NCAAs. That’s not unusual. But the spot they may occupy is new. Jim Allen explains. … Back to the men, the date of the game at Pepperdine has been moved again. Jim Meehan delves into that. … The McDonald’s All-Americans were announced yesterday. None are committed to Gonzaga. But one, Anthony Black, is still a top target. Theo Lawson has that story. … The Athletic has a story on Andrew Nembhard and his brother. … Two Gonzaga pitchers earned preseason All-American honors. That news leads off a local briefs column. … Around the WCC, a BYU player is looking to set a scoring record.

WSU: It looks as if the Cougars are ready to return to the court. Their COVID-19-caused break should end tonight when they are scheduled to host Utah. Colton Clark has a preview. … The Utes may have their 7-foot center back. … Colton also has a story on a couple of football commits. Twin linemen from the same Texas family. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, Jon Wilner has his power rankings in the Mercury News. He also addresses the Hurley situation. … UCLA’s defense is what coach Mick Cronin emphasizes. But last night it was Bruin offensive efficiency that allowed them to limit Arizona and its fastbreak. The game was played at a UCLA-favoring pace. … There was also an upset last night as struggling Colorado went to Eugene and cooled off red-hot Oregon. The Ducks are still something of an enigma. … In football news, the conference schools have some great nonconference games planned for the fall. Opportunity awaits, either for rebuilding the brand or reinforcing the narrative. … BYU’s upcoming move to the Big 12 could put huge holes in schedules down the road. … Washington has seen transfers leave and transfer arrive. As has every school in the conference. But the Huskies will have another season of Zion Tupuola-Fetui. … The road to Arizona State was ice-covered for one transfer.

Idaho: The Vandals are starting to have more positive results. The same can be said about 6-foot-10 center Tanner Christensen. Peter Harriman has this story on the University High graduate. … Around the Big Sky, you don’t see this every day. A Weber State basketball player is leaving, midseason, to turn pro. … Northern Arizona is playing better. … Northern Colorado is trying to stay near the top of the standings.

Preps: The best girls basketball team in the area? How about the best 3A girls team in Washington? Mead High is both. The Panthers are 14-0 and 4-0 in the Greater Spokane League after a 65-20 home win over Central Valley last night. Dave Nichols was there and has this coverage. So was Dan Pelle and he has this photo gallery. … Dave also has a roundup of the rest of Tuesday’s action. … With the downtown stadium taking up much of the Arena’s old parking area, the Public Facilities District is buying land across Boone Ave. to replace the loss. Colin Tiernan has this story. … Our old friend Greg Lee has this right. It is time for a shot clock in Idaho.

Chiefs: Seattle rolled over visiting Spokane 8-2 last night.

Seahawks: Last weekend’s playoff games featured more clutch field goals than anyone could remember. … Russell Wilson will return, right? But who will back him up? … What will the Hawks do with free agent corner D.J. Reed?

Mariners: Ortiz began his pro career in the Mariners’ organization. Larry Stone looks back at that short stint.

Sounders: With a revamped, talented roster, Seattle will use the preseason to develop chemistry. … Andy Rose will have a part in that as a coach.

Kraken: Seattle’s homestand ended with a 4-2 loss to Nashville.

•••

• If we had achieved our journalistic ambition and had become a baseball beat writer, we would hold a Hall of Fame vote today. We didn’t and we don’t. Thankfully, I guess. I’m not sure I could deal with the social media firestorm and still keep my temper. Until later …