Love politics, maps or both? Seats open on Spokane’s Districting Board to redraw council lines

The Spokane City Council’s districts are set to be redrawn in 2022, and volunteers are needed to do that work.

The deadline to apply for one of three vacancies on the Council Districting Board is Jan. 31.

City law requires the Council Districting Board to hold at least five public hearings on potential district boundaries. It’s responsible for creating a set of maps that will be recommended to the City Council for approval.

The deadline for the city to approve new district maps is Nov. 22.

Board members serve a single term that expires on Nov. 30.

Applicants must be registered voters in the city of Spokane and have lived in the city for at least the last two years. A person will be ineligible if they have been a registered lobbyist in Washington during the previous year.

Board members are not allowed to run for City Council for two years after serving their term.

The positions are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

The City Council President and another council member serve as advisory members of the board.

Applications can be found online at my.spokanecity.org/bcc/vacancies/ and submitted to the mayor’s office via email at mayor@spokanecity.org, or in person at City Hall.