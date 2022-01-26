Several Greater Spokane League teams among top 5 in classifications as district tournaments draw near

There are just a few weeks left in the high school basketball regular season, and all of the league races are still wide open.

Here’s a look at where things stand as we inch closer to district play.

Boys 4A/3A

Each Greater Spokane League team in the upper division plays the others once in league play this season, making each game critical toward end-of-season seeding for the district tournaments.

The GSL sends all three of its 4A teams to the District 8 tournament against the Mid-Columbia Conference, which starts Feb. 10, while the five of the seven 3A teams make the bracket.

There are five teams in the upper division with double-digit wins this season, two in 4A and three in 3A.

In 4A, Gonzaga Prep (10-6, 5-0) leads Central Valley (10-5, 4-1) with Lewis and Clark (5-10, 1-4) trailing.

G-Prep hosts CV on Feb. 4 in a game that could decide the league’s top seed to districts. Both team’s RPIs are in the 20s right now with the MCC’s Kamiakin (No. 4) and Richland (No. 11) highly rated.

Mt. Spokane (13-2, 3-0) has a few league games to makeup but they hold the No. 4 RPI in 3A.

University (12-4, 5-1) is a game behind in the loss column with Ferris (10-4, 2-2) right behind. The Saxons and Titans rank 19 and 20 in the RPI respectively.

U-Hi hosts Mt. Spokane on Feb. 4, but has lost twice to Ferris, once in league and an earlier nonleague affair.

2A

There are no crossover games this year so the winner of the 2A district tournament is the sole bid to state. That means at least one state top-10 caliber team will be left home to watch.

Currently, Pullman (12-2, 3-1) is No. 4 in RPI and West Valley (12-2, 3-1) is No. 5, with Clarkston (8-5, 3-2) lurking at No. 17.

The Eagles edged the visiting Greyhounds 61-57 on Tuesday and the rematch on Feb. 11 could determine the top seed in the tourney. But Clarkston already owns a win over WV, so things could get complicated down the stretch.

1A

Freeman (15-1, 8-0) is sitting pretty – it’s only loss of the season was to Pullman on opening night. The Scotties are No. 4 in RPI.

Colville (11-3, 4-2) is No. 9 and has a few games to make up in league play while Lakeside (9-7, 5-3) is at No. 15.

Girls 4A/3A

Mead (14-0, 4-0) in the No. 1 rated team in the state regardless of classification according to MaxPreps and holds the No. 1 RPI spot in 3A, but the Panthers were ranked No. 2 in 3A in Wednesday’s state media poll behind Garfield (8-0).

Garfield garnered six votes for the top spot while Mead received three.

Ferris (11-3, 2-1) is a game behind and No. 15 in the RPI but owns two lopsided losses to the Panthers this season. Mt. Spokane (5-8, 2-1) is also a game behind, but still has to play Ferris and G-Prep in league, among others.

In 4A, Gonzaga Prep (13-3, 4-1) is No. 18 in RPI and has a one-game lead over Central Valley (8-6, 3-2) and Lewis and Clark (8-7, 3-2) with four games to go.

The Pups have three straight home games, including a matchup against the Bears on Feb. 4, before finishing on the road against Mt. Spokane.

2A

As with the boys, a very good basketball team will be left home to wonder “what if” since only the tourney champ moves on to state.

West Valley (12-1, 4-0) is No. 3 in RPI and has already dealt Clarkston (8-4, 3-1) a league loss.

The pair face off again at West Valley on Feb. 4 and quite likely in the district title game, as none of the other teams in the league have a winning overall record.

1A

Colville (13-1, 6-0) is No. 4 in RPI and Freeman (10-5, 4-1; No. 14) is a game back, but the Scotties fell to the Crimson Hawks 35-32 on Wednesday. The rematch is at Freeman on Feb. 3.

Deer Park (9-3, 2-2; No. 17) is in contention but has lost a lot of games to COVID protocol and hasn’t played since Jan. 11.