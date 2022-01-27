10 under $10 for Jan. 28-Feb. 4 – The Happiness, Blake Braley, ‘The LoweDown’ and Shawn Stratte

1 “New Year, New You” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players improvise a show based on the audience’s new year’s resolutions. This show is rated for general audiences. Masks required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

2 The Happiness – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Rock cover band the Happiness visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

3 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 TDS Skate Night – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Eagles Ice Arena, 6321 N. Addison St. Open to the community, this free ice skating is sponsored by TDS Fiber. Attendees can enter to win one of three $50 gift cards, including one for the Spokane Chiefs Team Store. For more information, visit eaglesicearena.com or call (509) 489-9295. Admission: FREE

5 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

6 “The LoweDown: Masterworks 5” – noon Wednesday, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Spokane Symphony music director James Lowe gives the “LoweDown” on the Masterworks 5 concerts featuring concertmaster Mateusz Wolski as soloist. For more information, visit spokanesymphony.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200. Admission: FREE

7 Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com and call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

8 “The Book of Difficult Fruit” – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. Local author and poet Kate Lebo reads from and discuss her latest work, “The Book of Difficult Fruit.” For more information, visit centerplacespokanevalley.com and call (509) 720-5200. Admission: FREE

9 Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – 9 p.m. Thursday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. The Last Chance Band visits Moose Lounge for country music night. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit Moose Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Friday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him onstage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE