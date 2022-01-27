Gonzaga difference makers: Freshmen Chet Holmgren and Nolan Hickman help Gonzaga roll past LMU
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 27, 2022
DIFFERENCE MAKERSCHET HOLMGREN
The freshman, coming off a season-high 22 points vs. San Francisco on Jan. 20, reached double figures for the fifth straight game. The 7-footer hit all three of his 3-point attempts, 4 of 5 inside the arc and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line for 21 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots in 30 minutes.
NOLAN HICKMAN
Freshman made the most of his 19 minutes on the court. The guard from Seattle finished with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and no turnovers. Hickman was 5 of 7 from the field, including 1 of 2 on 3-pointers.
KEY MOMENT
The Zags broke open a close game by dominating the final 8 minutes of the first half. LMU closed within 20-17 on Eli Scott’s putback with 8:15 remaining, but the Zags scored the next 15 points to take a 35-17 lead. Hickman had two layups on nice cuts to the basket on feeds from Drew Timme and Holmgren added four points. Scott’s dunk broke a 6-minute LMU drought.
