Gonzaga difference makers: Freshmen Chet Holmgren and Nolan Hickman help Gonzaga roll past LMU

DIFFERENCE MAKERSCHET HOLMGREN

The freshman, coming off a season-high 22 points vs. San Francisco on Jan. 20, reached double figures for the fifth straight game. The 7-footer hit all three of his 3-point attempts, 4 of 5 inside the arc and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line for 21 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots in 30 minutes.

NOLAN HICKMAN

Freshman made the most of his 19 minutes on the court. The guard from Seattle finished with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and no turnovers. Hickman was 5 of 7 from the field, including 1 of 2 on 3-pointers.

KEY MOMENT

The Zags broke open a close game by dominating the final 8 minutes of the first half. LMU closed within 20-17 on Eli Scott’s putback with 8:15 remaining, but the Zags scored the next 15 points to take a 35-17 lead. Hickman had two layups on nice cuts to the basket on feeds from Drew Timme and Holmgren added four points. Scott’s dunk broke a 6-minute LMU drought.

Gonzaga tightens up defense to run away with 89-55 win over Loyola Marymount If one had to build a list of the top three frontcourt players in the West Coast Conference, it would be fairly easy to make a case for Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott even as the fifth-year senior has seen his scoring and rebounding averages dip from last season. | Read more »

‘Home games’ nice fit with former Gonzaga great Dan Dickau’s broadcasting career Dan Dickau will work roughly 20 college basketball games as an analyst for CBS Sports Network this season, which usually means flights to numerous locales in the West. | Read more »

Recap and highlights: Chet Holmgren shines as No. 2 Gonzaga routs Loyola Marymount 89-55 Behind Holmgren’s performance, the No. 2 Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 WCC) rolled to a 89-55 home win over the Lions (9-8, 2-3), shooting an impressive 61.8% from the field and 52.2% on 3-pointers. | Read more »