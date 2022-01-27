The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Hayden parents accused of sexually assaulting 7-week-old

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 27, 2022

Staff reports

The parents of a 7-week-old infant are accused of harming and raping a child in North Idaho, according to a report by KHQ.

Nicholas T. Branson and Hailey N. Harris, both 26 and of Hayden, are charged with felony injury to a child, according to KHQ and the Kootenai County Jail inmate roster. Branson is also charged with felony forced penetration by a foreign object. They were both booked into jail last weekend. Their bonds are $20,000 each. 

The injured infant was brought to Kootenai Health Dec. 11, KHQ wrote. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded and eventually determined the child was sexually assaulted.

The sheriff’s office said it couldn’t provide many details on the status of the infant because of the child’s age, but said the baby is no longer in danger, KHQ reported.

