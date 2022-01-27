Music calendar for Jan. 28-Feb. 4 – Larry Meyer, Ghost Heart, A Day on Earth and Sorry, No Sympathy

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Heather King Band – Cover band. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Mike Wagoner – Folk and rock. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Fireside Music Series: Larry Meyer – Folk and rock. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Ghost Heart – With A Day on Earth, Sorry, No Sympathy and Thirty Seven. Friday, 7-8 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Imagine Collective – Jazz. Friday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono – Hawaiian music. Friday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $27-$52. (509) 227-7638.

The Phoenix – Funk and dance. Friday, 8:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino Nighthawk Lounge, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. (800) 523-2464.

The Happiness – Rock cover band. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Sultry Swines – Rock. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Marty Perron and Doug Bond – Alternative and folk. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Fireside Music Series: Into the Drift – Pop and rock. Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Joe and Maya – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

I Declare War – With Bystander, Manifesto and Dead Low. Saturday, 7-8 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. (509) 863-8098.

Alcohol & Feelings – A night of covers and three-part harmonies with Jenny Anne Mannan, Karli Ingersoll and Caroline Fowler. Saturday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Spokane Symphony Pops 2: Pink Martini – Orchestral classical/jazz/pop. Saturday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $64-$87. (509) 624-1200.

Funky Unkle – Funk. Saturday, 8-11 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Blake Braley – Funk and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Alex Cope and Steve Wayne – Soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

DJ Miles – Dance and pop. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Free. (208) 883-7662.

Loose Gazoonz – Rock and classic rock. Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Spokane Youth Symphony: Rejoice in Creativity – Spokane Youth Strings conducted by John Marshall; Spokane Youth Sinfonietta conducted by Jerilynn Harris; Spokane Youth Philharmonic conducted by Roberta Bottelli; Spokane Youth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Philip Baldwin. Sunday, 4 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $18 adult; $16 senior; $14 children 17 and younger; $20 livestream. (509) 624-1200.

Avatar: Going Hunting Tour – Swedish heavy metal. Postponed from Oct. 14. Sunday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $27.50-$30. (866) 468-7623.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

North Idaho College Jazz Festival Concert and Clinics – NIC Jazz Ensemble directed by Bryan Hannaford and Cardinal Voices directed by Max Mendez with special guests Davis Hill and Christopher Parkin Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Schuler Performing Arts Center, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free.

Wakaan: Balance Tour With Liquid Stranger – Electronic. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (866) 468-7623.

Tim G. – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Jake Robin – Singer-songwriter. With guest musician. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Marc E. Bassy: Nothing in This World Tour – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (866) 468-7623.

Thirsty Thursdays With Shawn Stratte – Piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday and Feb. 4, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Fireside Music Series: Ron Criscone – Classic rock. Feb. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Suzanne Santo – Singer-songwriter. With Izzi Ray. Feb. 4, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18. (206) 499-9173.

Stoney Holiday – Country, blues and rock. Feb. 4, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.