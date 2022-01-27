NO. 2 GONZAGA 89, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 55
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 27, 2022
No. 2 Gonzaga 89, Loyola Marymount 55
FG FT Reb LMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Leaupepe 26 5-13 1-1 4-8 0 3 12
Marble 27 2-4 0-0 2-4 1 2 4
Quintana 27 3-12 0-0 1-3 0 3 8
Shelton 31 1-8 2-4 0-4 0 2 5
Scott 32 3-11 1-2 5-8 3 1 7
Anderson 23 3-7 0-0 0-2 2 1 7
Merkviladze 16 3-8 0-0 1-1 0 1 7
Lewis 11 1-2 1-1 1-2 0 1 3
Jackson 4 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Elliott 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-67 5-8 14-33 6 14 55
Percentages: FG .328, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Quintana 2-7, Shelton 1-2, Leaupepe 1-3, Merkviladze 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Elliott 0-1, Marble 0-1, Scott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Scott 3, Anderson 2, Leaupepe 2, Shelton 2). Steals: 3 (Elliott, Merkviladze, Quintana). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 30 7-8 4-5 1-9 0 1 21
Timme 24 4-7 0-0 0-2 3 1 8
Bolton 26 4-9 0-0 0-1 5 1 10
Nembhard 24 2-4 1-1 0-3 4 2 6
Strawther 25 4-5 0-0 2-6 2 2 10
Hickman 19 5-7 0-0 0-3 1 0 11
Sallis 18 2-2 2-2 1-3 0 0 7
Watson 16 3-7 2-4 0-1 3 2 8
Gregg 7 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 5
Arlauskas 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Lang 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
Few 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Graves 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 34-55 9-12 4-31 21 12 89
Percentages: FG .618, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Holmgren 3-3, Strawther 2-3, Bolton 2-6, Graves 1-1, Sallis 1-1, Gregg 1-2, Hickman 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Watson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Holmgren 3, Timme 2, Strawther). Turnovers: 8 (Timme 4, Holmgren 3, Gregg). Steals: 7 (Bolton 2, Sallis 2, Hickman, Holmgren, Nembhard). Technical Fouls: None.
