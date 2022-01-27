The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Kyleigh Archer leads Shadle Park girls, Grayson Hunt paces Pullman boys

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 28, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Girls basketball

Shadle Park 52, East Valley 39: Kyleigh Archer scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Highlanders (3-9, 2-3) beat the Knights (0-11, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Josey Lawrence added 11 points for Shadle Park. Willow Burrill led East Valley with 15 points.

Lake City 54, West Valley 48: Sophia Zufelt scored 13 points, Kurtsten McKellips added 12 and the Timberwolves (17-3) beat the visiting Eagles (12-2) in a nonleague game. Madison Carr led West Valley with 18 points.

Coeur d’Alene 51, Post Falls 33: The visiting Vikings (17-2, 9-0) beat the Trojans (15-5, 5-3) in an Inland Empire League game.

St. George’s 56, Northwest Christian 32: Margreit Galow scored 24 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Dragons (10-6, 6-1) beat the Crusaders (5-11, 2-8) in a Northeast 2B game. Paisley Cox led NWC with 10 points. 

Boys basketball

Pullman 81, Rogers 45: Grayson Hunt scored 18 points and the Greyhounds (13-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-12, 1-4) in a GSL 2A game. Tanner Barbour added 16 points and Jaedyn Brown had 14 for Pullman, which led 22-4 after one quarter. Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 26 points.

Chewelah 62, Kettle Falls 59: Gabe Colt scored 17 points, Kruz Katzer added 15 and the Cougars (1-12, 1-6) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-11, 0-7) in a Northeast 2B game. Isaac Bair led Kettle Falls with 24 points.

Northwest Christian 60, St. George’s 56: Asher West, Avi West and Nate Clark scored 15 points apiece and the Crusaders (12-8, 7-3) beat the visiting Dragons (6-9, 2-3) in a Northeast 2B game. Mason Zarlingo led St. George’s with 22 points. 

Wrestling

Ferris 63, Lewis and Clark 15: Jeison Ingram (113), Fabian Torres (120) and De’Veion Walter (195) were among 10 with pins and the Saxons (4-3) beat the Tigers (2-6) in a GSL 4A/3A dual on Thursday. Bennett Hendrickson (132) and Luke McConnell (138) had wins for LC. 

Ridgeline 51, North Central 30: Josiah Klontz (182), Preston Wentling (195) and Brayden Phillips (220) earned pins and the Falcons (1-5) topped the visiting Wolfpack (2-4) in a GSL 4A/3A dual on Thursday. Andrew Boniecki (138) and David Johnson (145) earned pins for NC. 

Cheney 45, Gonzaga Prep 29: Mason Bennett (145), Dalton Taylor (152) and Ezra Anderson (195) won by pin and the Blackhawks (3-3) beat the Bullpups (1-7) in a GSL 4A/3A dual. Joshua Neiwert (132) and Noah Holman (160) had wins for G-Prep.

University 41, Central Valley 28: Q’veli Quintaniila (160), Samuel Thomas (152) and Tyler Walker (132) won matches and the Titans (6-1) beat the Bears (2-3) in a GSL dual. Bennett Beard (106), Blaine Beard (120) and Bayden Beard (138) picked up wins for CV.

