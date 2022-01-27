Prep roundup: Kyleigh Archer leads Shadle Park girls, Grayson Hunt paces Pullman boys

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

Shadle Park 52, East Valley 39: Kyleigh Archer scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Highlanders (3-9, 2-3) beat the Knights (0-11, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Josey Lawrence added 11 points for Shadle Park. Willow Burrill led East Valley with 15 points.

Lake City 54, West Valley 48: Sophia Zufelt scored 13 points, Kurtsten McKellips added 12 and the Timberwolves (17-3) beat the visiting Eagles (12-2) in a nonleague game. Madison Carr led West Valley with 18 points.

Coeur d’Alene 51, Post Falls 33: The visiting Vikings (17-2, 9-0) beat the Trojans (15-5, 5-3) in an Inland Empire League game.

St. George’s 56, Northwest Christian 32: Margreit Galow scored 24 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Dragons (10-6, 6-1) beat the Crusaders (5-11, 2-8) in a Northeast 2B game. Paisley Cox led NWC with 10 points.

Boys basketball

Pullman 81, Rogers 45: Grayson Hunt scored 18 points and the Greyhounds (13-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-12, 1-4) in a GSL 2A game. Tanner Barbour added 16 points and Jaedyn Brown had 14 for Pullman, which led 22-4 after one quarter. Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 26 points.

Chewelah 62, Kettle Falls 59: Gabe Colt scored 17 points, Kruz Katzer added 15 and the Cougars (1-12, 1-6) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-11, 0-7) in a Northeast 2B game. Isaac Bair led Kettle Falls with 24 points.

Northwest Christian 60, St. George’s 56: Asher West, Avi West and Nate Clark scored 15 points apiece and the Crusaders (12-8, 7-3) beat the visiting Dragons (6-9, 2-3) in a Northeast 2B game. Mason Zarlingo led St. George’s with 22 points.

Wrestling

Ferris 63, Lewis and Clark 15: Jeison Ingram (113), Fabian Torres (120) and De’Veion Walter (195) were among 10 with pins and the Saxons (4-3) beat the Tigers (2-6) in a GSL 4A/3A dual on Thursday. Bennett Hendrickson (132) and Luke McConnell (138) had wins for LC.

Ridgeline 51, North Central 30: Josiah Klontz (182), Preston Wentling (195) and Brayden Phillips (220) earned pins and the Falcons (1-5) topped the visiting Wolfpack (2-4) in a GSL 4A/3A dual on Thursday. Andrew Boniecki (138) and David Johnson (145) earned pins for NC.

Cheney 45, Gonzaga Prep 29: Mason Bennett (145), Dalton Taylor (152) and Ezra Anderson (195) won by pin and the Blackhawks (3-3) beat the Bullpups (1-7) in a GSL 4A/3A dual. Joshua Neiwert (132) and Noah Holman (160) had wins for G-Prep.

University 41, Central Valley 28: Q’veli Quintaniila (160), Samuel Thomas (152) and Tyler Walker (132) won matches and the Titans (6-1) beat the Bears (2-3) in a GSL dual. Bennett Beard (106), Blaine Beard (120) and Bayden Beard (138) picked up wins for CV.