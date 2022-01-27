Spokane Chiefs general manager Scott Carter to step down after season for health and family reasons

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Scott Carter, who helped construct the rosters for three 40-win Spokane Chiefs teams, will not return as the team’s general manager next season for health and family reasons, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

Carter will remain with the organization and assist with the hiring of his replacement, according to the release. Carter had been under contract through the 2022-23 season, a deal he signed in November 2020.

“I want to thank the Brett Family and Bobby (Brett) especially for giving me this fantastic opportunity,” Carter said in the release. “I have greatly enjoyed my work with the Chiefs organization and deeply appreciate all the hard work our coaches, players and scouts have put in during my time here.”

Carter, 60, was hired to be Chiefs general manager in September 2016, replacing Tim Speltz, who had held the position since 1990. In their first season under Carter’s management, the Chiefs went 27-33-8-4 and missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons.

Following that season, Carter hired Dan Lambert as the team’s head coach, replacing Don Nachbaur.

In their two seasons under Lambert, the Chiefs won 41 and 40 games, respectively, advancing to the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

When Lambert resigned to become an assistant coach with the NHL’s Nashville Predators, Carter replaced him with Manny Viveiros, who led the Chiefs to a 41-18-4-1 record in a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viveiros then left to become the head coach of the AHL Henderson Silver Knights. Carter promoted Adam Maglio to replace him.

In a shortened 2020-21 season, the Chiefs went 6-10-4-1, and they are 10-22-3-1 this season as the team has traded away many of its top players in a rebuilding effort.

“We cannot thank Scott enough for his commitment and what he has brought to the organization these past six years,” Chiefs President Mark Miles in a statement. “Under his leadership, the Chiefs achieved tremendous success on and off the ice.

“Scott will always be part of the organization. We wish him and his wife Serena all the best as he moves on to his next chapter.”

Before joining the Chiefs, Carter was a scout in the NHL, including stints with Toronto, Vancouver and Anaheim.