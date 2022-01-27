Stage listings for Jan. 28-Feb. 4 – David Koechner, This Winter Night, ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ and ‘Corpus Christi’

By Allyssa Dotson The Spokesman-Review

Comedy

Paul Reiser – Standup comedian known for his roles on the 1980s sitcoms “My Two Dads” and “Mad About You.” Friday and Saturday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 318-9998.

David Koechner – Standup comedian known for his roles in “Anchorman” (Champ Kind), “The Office” (Todd Packer) and the recent film “National Champions.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.; Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

This Winter Night – POAC, Allegro Dance Studio and Suzuki String Academy present an evening of live music and dance featuring local performers. Featuring a raffle and art gallery before the show. Saturday, 2 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $35. (208) 263-9191.

Theater

“New Year, New You” Improv Show – Blue Door Theatre players take your new year’s resolutions and show you how it could go in an improvised spoof. Fridays through January, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. (509) 747-7045.

“Corpus Christi” – “We are going to tell you an old and familiar story.” But from that point on, nothing feels quite familiar again. What follows is a story that parallels the New Testament’s, and its subject is nothing less than the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus. But Terrence McNally’s Christ figure is a character named Joshua, a young man born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, in the early 1950s. Tickets at stagelefttheater.org. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Feb. 6. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $25. (509) 838-9727.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” – Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $35 adult; $30 senior and military; $10 student. (509) 325-2507.

Rigoletto – The Duke visits a tavern where he drinks and flirts with Maddalena. Gilda watches her unfaithful lover and is heartbroken. Promising that he will take revenge before joining Gilda in Verona, Rigoletto pays Sparafucile to murder the Duke. Directed by Bartlett Sher. Starring Quinn Kelsey, Rosa Feola, Piotr Beczala and Daniele Rustioni. 190 minutes. Saturday, 9:55 a.m. Riverstone Stadium Regal Theater, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d’Alene. $25.44. (208) 676-8185. Also available: Saturday, 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $25.20. (509) 489-0570.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.