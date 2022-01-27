Things to do in Spokane for Jan. 28- Feb. 4 – TDS Skate Night, Cheat Skate Tuesday, Wine 101 and Arts Buzz After Hours

Things to do

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Choux Dough Cooking Class – Learn to make classic European dough, sweet and savory. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Demonstration Cooking Class – Local chef Aaron Fish from Eat Good Group will be teaching tricks and tips while preparing some of his favorite dishes. Menu is TBD. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $100. (509) 822-7087.

TDS Skate Night – A free community ice skating event sponsored by TDS Fiber. Enter to win one of three $50 gift cards, including one to the Spokane Chiefs Team Store. Saturday, 7:30-9:15 p.m. Eagles Ice Arena, 6321 N. Addison St. (509) 489-9295.

Open House at the Hive – Tour the Hive building during open hours, take a tour and watch the artists work. Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Cheap Skate Tuesday – Pay full-price skate admission and receive a free skate rental. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. $7.25 adult; $5.25 ages 12 and younger; free ages 2 and younger. (509) 625-6601.

The LoweDown – Spokane Symphony music director James Lowe gives the “LoweDown” on the Masterworks series complete with visuals, insight from an orchestra musician and a Q&A session. Thursday, noon-1 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 456-3931.

Arts Buzz After Hours – Network, collaborate and plan with artists and performers. Drinks and appetizers while viewing the new art exhibit by local artists. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Springhill Suites, 2250 West Seltice Way, Coeur d’Alene.

Wine 101 Series – Explore the basics of wine from production to tasting. With each class, there will be a small charcuterie and cheese, plus a bowl of Baharat lamb stew to pair with a pre-selected flight of Arbor Crest wines. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $50. (509) 747-3903.