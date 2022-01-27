This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 27, 2022
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “One Step Too Far: A Novel” Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
2. “The Horsewoman,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
3. “The Maid,” Nita Prose (Ballantine)
4. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
6. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)
7. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
8. “Invisible: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
10. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
Nonfiction
1. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today,” Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
4. “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation,” Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)
5. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” Glenn Beck (Forefront)
6. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
7. “Amp It Up: Leading for Hypergrowth by Raising Expectations, Increasing Urgency and Elevating Intensity,” Frank Slootman (Wiley)
8. “Baby Steps Millionaires: How Ordinary People Built Extraordinary Wealth – and How You Can, Too,” Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)
9. “Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go!” Michelle Tam and Henry Fong (Andrews McMeel)
10. “Younger You: Reduce Your Bio Age and Live Longer, Better,” Kara N. Fitzgerald (Hachette Go)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.