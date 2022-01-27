This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “One Step Too Far: A Novel” Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

2. “The Horsewoman,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

3. “The Maid,” Nita Prose (Ballantine)

4. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

7. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

8. “Invisible: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

10. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

Nonfiction

1. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today,” Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)

2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

3. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

4. “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation,” Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)

5. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” Glenn Beck (Forefront)

6. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

7. “Amp It Up: Leading for Hypergrowth by Raising Expectations, Increasing Urgency and Elevating Intensity,” Frank Slootman (Wiley)

8. “Baby Steps Millionaires: How Ordinary People Built Extraordinary Wealth – and How You Can, Too,” Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)

9. “Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go!” Michelle Tam and Henry Fong (Andrews McMeel)

10. “Younger You: Reduce Your Bio Age and Live Longer, Better,” Kara N. Fitzgerald (Hachette Go)