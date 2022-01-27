Two months away, Treefort Music Fest reveals entire lineup of 462 acts coming to Boise

By Michael Deeds Idaho Statesman

Critically acclaimed indie-pop singer Snail Mail leads the final barrage of musicians headed to Treefort Music Fest in March.

Gearing up for its 10th takeover of downtown Boise, the festival has shared its third wave of artists – revealing the full lineup.

Other newly announced acts include punk band the Regrettes, Ghanaian-Australian singer Genesis Owusu and Boise electro trio Magic Sword. Those join previously reported standouts such as Kim Gordon – co-founder of influential rock band Sonic Youth – psych-punk rockers Osees and R&B group Durand Jones & the Indications.

A total of 462 artists from 17 countries are planned for the event March 23-27. Treefort takes place at multiple indoor and outdoor venues, with the main stage at 12th and Grove streets.

After skipping 2020 entirely and delaying the next festival until the fall of 2021, Treefort Music Fest will return to its normal spring schedule for the annual bash.

“Treefort 10 is shaping up to be our best festival yet,” festival director Eric Gilbert said in a media release. “This year’s lineup has more international artists than ever before and so many great local and regional artists as well. Likewise, the forts of Treefort have so many cool and interesting events planned.

“After a successful September festival, it feels great to bring Treefort Music Fest back in March to celebrate a decade of discovery.”

Check out the full list of musicians at the Treefort website, where advance tickets are available for purchase, at treefortmusicfest.com.