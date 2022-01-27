Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga hosts Loyola Marymount, looking to continue WCC dominance
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 27, 2022
Pregame
Gonzaga enters tonight’s game against Loyola Marymount as 27.5 point favorites – recent trends might suggest even that is too low.
The No. 2 Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 WCC) are on a roll to start conference play, and host the Lions (9-8, 2-3) at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports. The Zags last beat San Francisco 78-62 on Thursday and have won its four WCC games by an average margin of victory of 27 points, scoring over 110 points in the first three.
Meanwhile, LMU is coming off an 83-51 loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday. The Lions beat Pepperdine 85-80 (OT) and Portland 70-58 this year, while losing to San Francisco 97-73 and San Diego 70-65.
The two teams were initially scheduled to play on Jan. 1, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 issues and has not been rescheduled.
Series history
Gonzaga has won the last 24 meetings over Loyola Marymount dating back to Feb. 2, 2010, where the Lions won 74-66.
The Zags haven’t lost to LMU at home since Feb. 7, 1991.
GU won its lone meeting with the Lions last year 86-69.
Team stats
Individual leaders
