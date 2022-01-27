What’s Worth Watching: ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Woman in the House,’ ‘Munich: The Edge of War’ and ‘La Fortuna’

“The Gilded Age” (2022), the latest upper-class costume drama from Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), follows a group of wealthy New York families as the old monied American aristocracy find their traditions and circles threatened by new faces and new fortunes.

Starring Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Nathan Lane and Cynthia Nixon, among others, “The Gilded Age” is available on HBO Max.

“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” (2021)

An addict with a bad habit of mixing pills and alcohol, Anna’s (Kristen Bell) already messy life turns upside down when she witnesses a murder. A darkly comedic spoof of “The Woman in the Window,” Netflix’s 2021 psychological thriller starring Amy Adams, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” takes what the first movie tried (and arguably failed) to address seriously to new levels of absurdity.

“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is available on Netflix.

“Munich: The Edge of War” (2021)

Based on Robert Harris’ novel of the same name, “Munich: The Edge of War” follows Hugh Legat (George MacKay), a young British civil servant pulled into the world of espionage on the brink of World War II. Tasked with collecting a document containing proof of Hitler’s plans for Europe from an old friend in Munich, Legat finds himself at the center of a last-ditch effort to halt the spread of Nazism.

Also starring Jeremy Irons, Jannis Niewohner, Jessica Brown-Findlay, Liv Lisa Fries and Alex Jennings, “Munich: The Edge of War” is available on Netflix.

“La Fortuna” (2022)

When Cpt. Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci) discovers a treasure trove of gold coins in a sunken ship, he and his team quickly realize that they’ve barely scratched the surface of a kind of “Atlantis.” Meanwhile, a team from the Spanish ministry of culture is determined to prove that the treasure, which they believe to have been stolen from a Spanish ship called La Fortuna, ought to be returned.

“La Fortuna” is available on AMC+.