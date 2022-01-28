100 years ago in Eastern Washington: A Deer Park man known for his impressive mustache was killed instantly in a train accident

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Otto Falls, a Deer Park man well-known for his “picturesque appearance,” made a fatal mistake while disembarking from the vestibule of a Northern Pacific train.

He stepped directly into the path of another train on an adjacent track in Pasco and died instantly.

A native of Sweden, he was a popular and well-recognized figure among vacationers at Loon Lake. “He took great pride in his mustache, that would measure almost a foot in length,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle wrote.

He was also known as “probably the most successful angler at the lake in securing Mackinaw trout.” He made his living as a carpenter and woodcutter.

From the political beat: The nation’s political big shots – including President Warren G. Harding himself – were planning to descend on Spokane in early summer.

Why? To help get Sen. Miles Poindexter either re-elected or defeated. Poindexter, a Republican from Spokane, was at the center of “the bitterest political campaign held in Washington for many years.” His vote was crucial in Harding’s plans to secure international treaties.

Harding was planning to visit Spokane, Seattle and Tacoma to stump for Poindexter. However, a number of Democratic senators were also planning to visit. The state Democratic chairman said they planned to “go after Poindexter.”

Also on the date

(From Associated Press)

1986: The space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.