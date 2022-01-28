Dear Kiantha: A diverse world is the best world for all

Kiantha L. Duncan For the Spokesman-Review

Dear Kiantha,

I’m not a racist. Let me make that clear upfront, but there is something that comes up for me every time I hear the word diversity. I hear that word at least five times per day at my workplace. Every store I go in seems to have some reference to cultural diversity. If it’s not a reference to Black history, it’s Indigenous people’s history or Latino history. To be honest with you, I feel like it is being pushed down my throat, which makes me resist it more. Why do we have to shine such a bright light on every culture except white? Are we not all important?

Dear Important,

You are now, have always been and will always be important.

First, let me say that I’m in complete agreement that there is an abundance of cultural diversity references almost everywhere. A few weeks ago, I went into Target looking for a new mop and while walking through the store I noticed that in the housewares section there were coffee mugs that had pictures of Brown and Black people on them, and that was just the beginning.

As I perused health and beauty, I noticed Johnson & Johnson Band-Aid’s has new True Tone colors to match Black and Brown skin. In the food section there were cereal boxes with Black and Brown people on them, and in nearly every advertisement a biracial family or person of color was placed. The business industry is also topically shifting its priorities in the workforce toward equity and representation, and guess what? It feels overwhelming because historically, people of color have been grossly underrepresented and invisible in everything from entertainment to product marketing. I can wrap my mind around why this challenges your comfort and feels minimizing to your identity, but let’s lean in.

Representation in our society has come a long way over the past few years. Things do feel diversity-heavy, but I assure you it is because we better understand the value and importance having narratives that represent us all. Everything in our country is changing, not because one person or group is more important than another. Instead, we are understanding more and more that a true representation of who we are is not monolithic. We are many things, all of which have an inherent right to be recognized and reflected in every part of our lives. For the first time in history, we are diversifying in a way that is more inclusive and celebratory of our differences.

Think for a moment about your favorite pair of shoes. Mine are a pair of flats that I’ve broken in by wearing them repeatedly. The same shoes that once felt tight now feel contoured especially for my feet. A world in which we are all seen really is the best fit for us all. Your importance in this world is not decreasing. You’ve always mattered. The difference is, in our ever-evolving society everyone must matter. Keep wearing the shoes and trust that soon they’ll fit perfectly.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

