Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture to reopen Saturday

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is set to reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday after being closed since Jan. 8 during the recent COVID-19 surge in the area.

“We’re delighted to be open again, especially with two more weeks to see the beautiful ‘Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures From the Driehaus Collection’ exhibition and the opening on Saturday of the new ‘Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks From the Permanent Collection’ exhibition,” MAC executive director Wesley Jessup said in a news release Friday morning.

“There are four other galleries full of art, American Indian canoes and more. The MAC is a great place to spend a few hours on a winter’s day. Welcome back!”

The MAC is at 2316 W. First Ave. in Browne’s Addition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every third Thursday and closed Mondays. For more information, visit northwestmuseum.org.