Former Chiefs captain Jason Fram named to Chinese Olympic hockey team

Former Spokane Chiefs defenseman and team captain Jason Fram has been named to the Chinese National Team for the upcoming 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, as officially announced on Monday.

Fram played for the Chiefs from 2011-16 and played the last three seasons with Beijing-based HC Kunlun Red Star of the Russian Kontinental Hockey League. Through 48 games this season, he has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists).

Originally from Vancouver, B.C., the puck-moving blueliner played 308 regular season WHL games, all with Spokane, putting him 10th in franchise history. He piled up 187 points (32 goals, 155 assists) including 108 (21 goals, 87 assists) in his final two seasons, putting him tied for 13th in assists among all-time Chiefs and third among Spokane defensemen. Fram also appeared in 35 playoff games and earned multiple team awards.

He was named to the Chiefs’ Top 35 in 35 Years list in 2019.

After his overage season with Spokane in 2015-16, during which he served as team captain, Fram went on to an illustrious college career in Canada, playing three seasons with the University of Alberta. He was twice named USPORTS Defenseman of the Year and helped Alberta win the USPORTS Championship in 2017-18.

The Chinese team is in Group A with medal favorites Canada and the United States, as well as Germany. It will be China’s first appearance at a top-level hockey tournament. The team opens against the U.S. on Feb. 10.