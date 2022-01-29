Gonzaga-Portland difference makers: Andrew Nembhard hits four 3’s, scores 22 points for hot-shooting Zags

Andrew Nembhard

The senior point guard matched his second-highest scoring night of the season, scoring 22 points to go with four assists and two rebounds. Nembhard also matched his season high with four 3-pointers (on eight attempts) and went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to match a career high for free throws set during his freshman season at Florida.

Drew Timme

Following an eight-point game on Thursday against Loyola Marymount, Timme responded with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and had just his second double-double of the season, pulling down 10 rebounds. Timme, who played 30 minutes, also matched a season high with two blocked shots and was a key facilitator for the Zags with four assists.

Key moment





Rather than a key moment, we’ll call it a key stretch. It didn’t take long for Gonzaga to turn Saturday’s game into a 3-point shooting exhibition as the Bulldogs his five shots from beyond the arc inside the first 4:04. Rasir Bolton connected on Gonzaga’s first possession before Nembhard, Chet Holmgren and Timme each made at least one 3 to help the Bulldogs establish a 17-9 lead. By the final buzzer, eight Gonzaga players had made 18 total 3-pointers to set a McCarthey Athletic Center record.