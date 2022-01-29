Spin Control: How much should state spend to satisfy critics of election results?

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

If you tell some people there’s a huge problem with something often enough, they might believe you, despite the fact that you’re not an expert in the thing where you say the problem exists and you have little or no evidence to back it up.

That seems to be the impetus for a Senate bill claiming to be about increasing voter confidence in elections, which when it came up for a recent committee hearing was short on the evidence to back up one of its main reasons for being.

“Misinformation and disinformation, as well as incomplete information about the level of voter fraud committed in Washington state, contributes to an ongoing lack of trust in election integrity,” according to a key paragraph in the statement of intent for the bill.

Or as Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, the bill’s sponsor put it in a hearing last week: “You can’t force confidence, it has to be earned.” When people lack confidence in the system, they don’t vote, he added, describing that as voter “self-suppression.”

To restore confidence or ameliorate this lack of trust, Wagoner and the bill’s cosponsors suggest several remedies, including a check by the Washington State Patrol crime lab of between 5,000 and 10,000 randomly selected ballot envelopes in this November’s election to see if the signature on each ballot matches the one on that voter’s registration form.

The cost of such an investigation can’t be estimated at this point, but it’s not nothing, a fiscal report for the bill points out. One obstacle to making the estimate is the fact the crime lab is currently without the required expertise to make such investigations. If the state has to farm it out, independent experts could charge as much as $400 an hour.

If each signature check takes about 15 minutes, as fiscal analysts estimated, that suggests the process could cost between $500,000 and $1 million if it has to be outsourced.

Some other changes the bill would make can be estimated. Signature pads in each Department of Licensing office that show the “constitutional voting requirements” and would require anyone signing up or renewing a voter registration to affirm they are eligible to vote and everything they say is true, plus added staff time in that department and the Secretary of State’s office, would cost about $2.4 million this year and about $6 million for every two-year budget cycle in the future.

Because people who receive an enhanced driver’s license or identification card must prove their citizenship, the bill proposes waiving the fee for such identification papers for anyone who is within 200% of the state poverty level. That could cover as many as 114,000 people each year, and cost the state Highway Fund, where those fees go, about another $2.3 million annually.

That’s about $5 million a year, setting aside whatever the cost of that signature survey might be. That amount might be a pittance if there was irrefutable evidence of widespread voter fraud. It would even be reasonable if there was a significant evidence that the results of a single election in Washington was changed by election fraud.

But Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, vice chairwoman of the Senate State Government and Elections Committee, noted during the bill’s hearing that former Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, called accusations of widespread fraud “ludicrous on its face.” She also quoted a Washington Post article that looked at possible fraud in Washington and two other states for the 2016 and 2018 elections and concluded one is more likely to be struck by lightning than experience voter fraud.

“I’m certainly not alleging widespread voter fraud,” Wagoner said. But it’s not more rare than being struck by lightning, he contended, citing a memo that the King County elections supervisor referred 20 cases of possible voter fraud to the county prosecutor.

Twenty cases out of how many votes cast, Kuderer asked. Not sure, replied Wagoner, adding he was sure it was a large number. At that point, Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, broke in to say there were about 1.2 million cast in that county.

For the record, 20 out of 1.2 million would be one in 60,000. The odds of being struck by lightning are one in 500,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So there’s that.

Hunt, however, noted that a better number to consider is how many of those referrals are actually prosecuted. That’s a number that no one seemed to have handy, although it might be considerably smaller.

In the past such investigations have revealed that cases of dead people voting – which is what the King County cases appear to be – are often resolved by the fact that the person died between mailing their marked ballot and election day, which is legal. Others are resolved with little more than a warning and fine after revealing they involve a person who votes his or her dead spouse’s ballot because that’s the way they know their decease loved one would have wanted.

Unproven allegations of voter fraud have become a circular, self-sustaining argument.

People tell me they know – and I as well as everyone else KNOWS – the 2020 election was rigged and that Joe Biden didn’t get 7 million more votes for president than Donald Trump or that Jay Inslee didn’t get 740,000 more votes than Republican challenger Loren Culp for governor. Because everyone knows this, they don’t feel the need to produce any proof because they are stating the obvious.

Unfortunately for the state’s elections system, nothing in Wagoner’s bill would satisfy those skeptics. Nothing any other lawmaker could propose would suffice, either, short of declaring Trump the president and Culp the governor.