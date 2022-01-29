Idaho men can’t complete comeback, fall to Montana State 70-64

From staff reports

Nick Gazelas and Raequan Battle made sure Montana State’s production didn’t drop off when the Bobcats’ starters left the floor.

Gazelas and Battle came off the bench to score 13 points apiece, and the Bobcats turned back Idaho’s rally late in the second half for a 70-64 win in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game in Bozeman.

The Bobcats’ pair of reserves combined for 7-for-10 shooting, including a 5-of-8 mark beyond the 3-point arc.

Xavier Bishop’s two free throws gave Montana State (16-5, 8-2 Big Sky) a 56-45 lead with 8:04 left.

The Vandals (5-16, 2-9) made a late surge, and Jemeil King’s layup with 20 seconds left cut the Vandals’ deficit to 65-61. Gazales made five free throws over the final 16 seconds, however, to put the game away.

Jubrile Belo added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats.

King finished with 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Vandals. Trevante Anderson added 14 points and Ethan Kilgore had 11.

North Idaho 90, Yakima Valley 67: Taden King made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the host Cardinals to the Northwest Athletic Conference win.

Julius Mims totaled 11 points, 16 rebounds and three steals, and Daniel Santana and Gavin Gilstrap scored 10 points apiece for NIC (10-6, 4-1 NWAC).

Godwin Ilumoka paced the Yaks (12-4, 4-2) with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Women’s basketball

North Idaho 70, Yakima Valley 58: The host Cardinals led 24-6 after one quarter and cruised to the NWAC win over the winless Yaks (0-16, 0-7).

Laney Smith scored 18 points for NIC (9-5, 4-2), Kaylee Banks had 14 and Maggie Graves added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Haley Wammock totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Yakima Valley. Carla Cardenas scored 15 points and Taelyr Overby added 10.