Pedestrian killed on I-90 near George after reportedly standing in roadway

A 44-year-old Moses Lake woman was struck and killed by a driver early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 near George, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Christina M. Schmelling was reportedly standing in one of the eastbound I-90 lanes when Leila R. Hepp, 43, of Granite Falls, Washington, hit her with a 2019 Subaru Ascent, WSP said in a news release.

Schmelling died at the scene. Hepp was uninjured.

WSP Trooper John Bryant said he was unsure why Schmelling was standing in the road and that Hepp will not be charged.