Prep roundup: Dylan Skaife dialed in from downtown for Ferris; Kacey Spink paces Saxons girls
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 29, 2022
Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Boys basketball GSL 4A/3A
Ferris 60, Central Valley 43: Dylan Skaife scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, and the Saxons (12-4, 4-2) topped the visiting Bears (11-6, 5-2).
Alec Roland added 14 points for Ferris, which used a 24-point, fourth-quarter outburst, including three 3s by Skaife, to pull away. Dylan Darling led the Bears with 22 points one night after tying the GSL single-game scoring record with 47 points, set by University’s Brett Bailey in 2013.
Mt. Spokane 88, Cheney 39: David Roe led five players in double figures with 14 points and the visiting Wildcats (14-3, 4-1) beat the Blackhawks (2-13, 0-6).
Ryan Lafferty and Maverick Sanders scored 13 points apiece for Mt. Spokane. Jakeb Vallance led Cheney with 14 points.
Lake City 64, Mead 47: Kolton Mitchell scored 24 points, Blake Buchanan added 18 and the Timberwolves (16-0) beat the visiting Panthers (6-10) in a nonleague game. Zack Reighard led Mead with 11 points.
GSL 2A
Clarkston 65, Shadle Park 60 (OT): Xavier Santana scored seven of his game-high 31 points in overtime, hitting 4 of 6 free throws late to seal it and the Bantams (10-5, 4-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (4-11, 2-4). Santana finished with seven 3-pointers. Kohlby Sorweide led Shadle Park with 19 points.
Northeast A
Colville 65, Medical Lake 52: Rhett Foulkes scored 22 points and the Crimson Hawks (13-3, 6-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (6-8, 3-4).
Brock Weilep added 21 points, including four 3-pointers, for Colville. Eugene Haas led Medical Lake with 23 points.
Northeast 2B
Liberty 75, Reardan 47: Colton Marsh scored 22 points, Tayshawn Colvin added 19 and the visiting Lancers (14-1, 7-1) beat Reardan (11-6, 4-4). Jakari Singleton led Reardan with 15 points.
Colfax 60, St. George’s 48: John Lustig hit four 3-pointers and scored 27 points and the Bulldogs (12-3, 5-1) beat the visiting Dragons (6-10, 2-5). Mason Zarlingo led St. George’s with 18 points.
Davenport 90, Chewelah 46: Tennessee Rainwater scored 35 points and the Gorillas (14-3, 7-2) beat the visiting Cougars (1-11, 0-7). Brenick Soliday added 18 points for Davenport.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 65, Asotin 50: Chase Galbreath scored 17 points, Hunter Dinkins added 15 and the visiting Broncos (10-4, 5-2) beat the Tigers (6-7, 2-5). Preston Overberg led Asotin with 20 points.
Girls basketball GSL 4A/3A
Ferris 56, Mt. Spokane 38: Kacey Spink led four in double figures with 14 points and the visiting Saxons (13-3, 4-1) beat the Wildcats (6-9, 3-2). Kendall Omlin scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Ferris. Destiny Kamalu-Vargas led Mt. Spokane with 13 points.
GSL 2A
Clarkston 57, Shadle Park 42: Alahondra Perez got all 15 of her points via 3-pointers, Maggie Ogden scored 11 and the Bantams (10-5, 4-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-10, 2-4). Kate Pomerinke led Shadle Park with 13 points.
Northeast A
Colville 52, Medical Lake 31: Mckenna Reggear scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds and the Crimson Hawks (14-1, 7-0) downed the visiting Cardinals (5-8, 0-6).
Ellie Haas led Medical Lake with 11 points.
Lakeside 59, Riverside 43: Ayanna Tobeck scored 17 points, Sophia Stadler added 14 and the Eagles (7-8, 3-4) beat the visiting Rams (2-10, 0-6).
Sam Riggles led Riverside with 18 points.
Northeast 2B
Davenport 47, Chewelah 20: Lena Waters scored 13 points, Clare Lathrop added 12 and the visiting Gorillas (3-11, 2-6) beat the Cougars (1-11, 0-7).
Colfax 65, St. George’s 31: The Bulldogs (13-1, 5-0) topped the visiting Dragons (10-7, 6-2).
Wrestling
Spokaloo: James Mason (120 pounds) and Tyler Vandeventer (145) had individual wins and Mead (193 points) took the team title in the 16-team event at Rogers HIgh.
Libby Roberts (106) was among five University winners to help the Titans (179.5) place second. Shadle Park (106.5) finished third.
