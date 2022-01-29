Recap and highlights: No. 2 Gonzaga sets McCarthy Athletic Center 3-point scoring record in 104-72 win over Portland

Gonzaga’s ability to make 3-pointers seemed to be its greatest concern at one point this season. Any of those questions can be put to bed, if they haven’t already.

The No. 2 Bulldogs set a team record for made 3-pointers in the McCarthy Athletic Center, propelling a 104-72 win over Portland on Saturday.

Gonzaga shot 18-for-41 on 3-pointers – including five in the first five minutes – as six Zags reached double figures.

The Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 WCC) won their 10th straight game, as Andrew Nembhard led with 22 points. Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren each had double-doubles and combined for 28 points with 22 rebounds, while Anton Watson added 16 points.

The Pilots (11-10, 2-4) had the opposite success from the 3-point line, shooting 13%. Former Eastern Washington players Tyler Robertson and Mike Meadows combined for 36 points in the loss.

Gonzaga has two road games next week at San Diego on Thursday and at Brigham Young on Saturday.

First half

18:51 - GU 6, PU 2: Bolton and Nembhard make back-to-back 3-pointers and Portland calls a timeout.

Pilot coach Legans upset with an offensive foul call on Robertson, as the Zags make their first two attempts from the field.

How about 3-for-3 from 3 to start the game?

15:39 - GU 17, PU 9: Zags start the game on fire from beyond the arc, making 5 of 7 3-pointers at the U16 media timeout.

Nembhard, Bolton, Holmgren and Timme all connect on 3-pointers, while Strawther misses his first two attempts.

9:21 - GU 30, PU 17: Watson throws down a dunk and Portland calls a timeout.

Zags led by Nembhard’s eight points, while Timme adds seven and Watson has six. Pilots struggling from the field, shooting 36% and are 1 of 8 on 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Gonzaga is shooting 55.6%.

7:11 - GU 34, PU 17: The Zags are putting on a show.

Sallis makes multiple stellar plays on defense and throws down a dunk, before dishing to Watson on the next possession for another slam.

Gonzaga is on a 13-2 run over the last 4:44 and are stopping any Portland attempt of scoring.

3:54 - GU 44, PU 26: Strawther gets his first points on a break-away layup and flies into the camera crew on the baseline. Gonzaga on a 6-0 run at the U4 media timeout.

Portland got some offense out of Robertson, who has a team-high eight points, but the Pilots are outmatched as the Zags have taken full advantage of their size and athleticism.

Halftime

Gonzaga was red-hot from the 3-point line to start the first half, and closed it on a number of high-flying dunks.

The Zags made five 3-pointers in the opening five minutes and shot 53.3% in the half to build a 20 point lead over Portland. Meanwhile, the Pilots shot 35.1% and went 2-for-15 on 3-pointers.

Anton Watson scored 14 points in a flawless half, shooting 5 of 5 from the field, 1 of 1 on 3-pointers and 3 of 3 on free throws. Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard added 10 points apiece.

Gonzaga scored 16 points off of eight Portland turnovers and are in control of winning its 10th straight game.

Impact performance

Second half

14:56 - GU 57, PU 35: Gonzaga in cruise control at the U16 media timeout.

Zags 4 of 10 from the field to start the second half and 1 of 4 on 3-pointers. Timme has four points in the half with three rebounds, sharing the team-high in scoring with Watson at 14.

14:05 - GU 64, PU 36: Hickman steals and scores a layup, followed by a Portland timeout. Plenty of opportunity for Gonzaga’s bench to see some playing time, as the Zags close in on a 30 point lead.

7:32 - GU 79, PU 60: The Pilots cut Gonzaga’s lead to 19, as Robertson leads Portland with 17 points.

Watson and Holmgren both with four fouls for Gonzaga, while Robertson has four for Portland.

4:18 - GU 94, PU 64: Gonzaga has made a season-high 15 3-pointers, led by Nembhard, who is 4 of 8. The Zags are shooting 50% from behind the arc.

Pregame

Gonzaga is back in the Kennel tonight, before a two-game road trip next week at San Diego (Thursday) and Brigham Young (Saturday).

The No. 2 Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 WCC) look to continue its dominance over conference opponents against Portland (11-9, 2-3) at 6 p.m. on KHQ/Root. The Pilots have been revived under first-year head coach Shantay Legans, who joined the program after bringing Eastern Washington to the NCAA Tournament in 2020-21, and has already totaled more conference wins than the previous three seasons combined.

Portland has conference wins over Pepperdine and Pacific, while falling to San Diego (OT), Loyola Marymount and BYU. It would be a massive upset for Legans – along with former Eagles Tyler Robertson and Mike Meadows – to come out of the Kennel with a win. Gonzaga is a 32-point favorite according to Vegas Insider consensus.

Portland last beat Pacific 64-56 on Thursday, while Gonzaga hasn’t lost since the Battle in Seattle against Alabama on Dec. 4. The Bulldogs beat Loyola Marymount 89-55 on Thursday.

Series history

Gonzaga’s 142 game series with Portland is the most of any team, and 45 more than second-most Saint Mary’s.

The Bulldogs hold a 94-48 series lead over the Pilots, and the two teams have only played once in each of the last three seasons. Saturday’s meeting is the only scheduled for the 2021-22 season.

Gonzaga has won 13 straight over Portland, going back to Jan. 9, 2014 where the Pilots won 82-73. Portland last won in Spokane on Feb. 19, 2003.

Team stats

Portland Gonzaga Points 72.8 90.1 Points allowed 70.9 65.6 Field goal pct. 42.9 53.9 Rebounds 36.7 41.8 Assists 13.5 19.4 Blocks 2.7 5.8 Steals 5.1 6.7 Streak Won 1 Won 9

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Chris Austin (PU) 14.5 43.3 73.2 Drew Timme (GU) 18.2 63.1 69.8 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Tyler Robertson (PU) 6.4 5.4 1.0 Chet Holmgren (GU) 8.6 6.8 1.8 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Tyler Robertson (PU) 4.0 2.1 36.2 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5.3 2.1 29.4

Game preview

