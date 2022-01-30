100 years ago in North Idaho: Lake Coeur d’Alene was frozen over for the first time in years

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Lake Coeur d’Alene was covered by a solid sheet of ice for the first time in six years following bitter winter weather. Temperatures plunged to 6 below in Coeur d’Alene.

“Large crews of men are working on the Coeur d’Alene mill boom, dynamiting logs from the ice,” a correspondent reported.

The lake steamers were still getting through, apparently breaking up the thin ice. But Red Collar line officials said two more cold nights would put an end to the trips.

Meanwhile, huge snowdrifts were disrupting interurban stage (bus) lines over the Sunset Highway and Palouse Highway.

“It is impossible to reach Almira and Tekoa by auto stages,” a bus official said. “.. Between Spokane and Davenport on the Sunset Highway, are several9-foot drifts. Similar drifts are found between here and Fairfield on the Palouse Highway.”

Spokane’s low temperature was 11 degrees.

From the vaudeville beat: Mrs. Roy Gardner would not be allowed to give a speech and slide show on the Pantages Theater stage about her notorious bandit husband.

Judge Joseph B. Lindley refused the Pantages Theater’s injunction asking for the show to go on. The theater asked the judge to prevent the Spokane City Council from banning the show. The city council believed the show would set a bad example about criminal behavior.