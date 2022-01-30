Chris Crutcher: Stockton passes COVID misinformation and loses fans

By Chris Crutcher For The Spokesman-Review

We make these assumptions: John Stockton grew up playing ball in Spokane; graduated from Gonzaga Prep, great school; graduated from Gonzaga University, fine school. I assumed he went to class.

After reading about John’s stance on vaccinations and mask-wearing during the current deadly pandemic, it is clear: John Stockton did not go to class. He’d have had to take at least a few lower division required courses … like some science, maybe … biology?

At least Aaron Rodgers can claim frequent hard hits to the head.

We fall on two sides of this vaccination/masking “question”: those determined to minimize the number of COVID-caused deaths and return our world to some sense of normalcy and those that, for whatever reason, aren’t.

Journalists! When a “celebrity” with the unearned, undeserved gravitas of a John Stockton utters something as astonishingly ridiculous as “I know of more than 100 professional athletes who have dropped dead on the field of play from the vaccine” – and let me emphasize that his assertion was that they died from the vaccine itself – the only responsible journalistic follow-up is, “Name one.” Should he drop the name of some imaginary second-string professional curler who’s name you can’t Google, your next responsible journalistic follow-up is, “Name another one.”

Absurd declarations aside, Stockton’s tickets were revoked because he refused to wear a mask, having little to do with his silly perception of COVID-19 vaccinations. It was about human decency; that of wearing a mask to avoid the chance of a small legion of viruses going in his mouth and out his nose, possibly landing on some kid who doesn’t want to be the inadvertent cause of his grandmother getting connected to a ventilator, or worse. John, the game lasts a little over two hours, three at most. Your minions will know where you are; they know where you sit. Endure a little discomfort. Take one for the cause. Did your legendary unselfishness on the court vanish at the buzzer?

Which brings questions for Gonzaga U. The paper reported that much of the disagreement between your officials and Stockton centered around your long-standing mutual relationship. Does your association with him bring in big revenue? If it does, you might want to weigh that revenue against your integrity. Were you aware of the situation before it was brought to public attention by Bulldog fans? Would you have revoked his tickets sans that public exposure? Was John adhering to your policy requiring attendees over the age of 12 to provide proof of vaccination, or in absence of that, proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attendance?

I couldn’t help but read Stockton’s comments concerning his relationship with the university as veiled threats, as in, “Treat me special or I’ll take my ball and go home.” I also wonder whether the majority of Gonzaga’s academic faculty, particularly those in the sciences, might appreciate the university standing up for their expertise. And by the way, GU’s round-ball rep is covered. They have Mark Few. Never missed an NCAA tourney since becoming head coach at GU. Coached in two Final Fours. Has coached in 22 more NCAA tournaments than John Stockton played in. And … He. Wears. A. Mask.

Stockton has likely added to his posse, a significant number of folks who register palpable disgust at us vaccinated, boosted, willing mask-wearers. But we who understand that the ability to sneak up behind some NBA great and steal the ball more times than anyone else ever does not translate into scientific common sense, might be excused for re-calibrating our regard for a guy whose self-regard seems to know no bounds.

Chris Crutcher is an award-winning author of young adult books. He worked as a therapist and child protection advocate. Originally from Cascade, Idaho, Crutcher earned a degree from Eastern Washington University and later worked in education and mental health in urban Oakland, California. He moved to Spokane in the early 1980s to continue his career. He lectures at schools, universities and conferences around the world.