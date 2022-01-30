Family Calendar for Jan. 31-Feb. 7 – International Space Station, Legos, story times and writing

Camp Fire Candy Sale – Purchase $6 candy packages to benefit Camp Fire’s youth programs while children learn life skills such as confidence, integrity, persistence, goal setting, money management and personal responsibility. Visit a Rosauers or call (509) 747-6191 through Feb. 27 to purchase. (509) 747-6191.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Cheap Skate Tuesday – Pay full-price skate admission and receive a free skate rental. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. $7.25 adult; $5.25 ages 12 and younger; free ages 2 and younger. (509) 625-6601.

Building With Books: A Lego Storytime – Listen to and re-create a story using Lego bricks or other crafting materials, then share your creations with the group. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Space Science for Kids: The International Space Station – Learn about the International Space Station and the research done there, and create a mission patch for your very own ISS mission. Open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Kids Zoomy Art – A Zoom art class for children. Ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Bags containing art materials available for pickup. Contact Create by phone at (509) 447-9277, or email at create@createarts.org for more information. Wednesday, 1:30-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Teen Dating Violence Action Month Kick Off – Children ages 13-18 are invited to an evening of games, trivia and community. YWCA Prevention Team staff give an overview of TDVAM, dating abuse and resources. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Central Spokane YMCA, 930 N. Monroe St. Free. (509) 777-9622.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Thursday, Feb. 3, Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons – Play Dungeons and Dragons on Discord. For children ages 13-19. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

eSports Club – Team up with other teens while playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Program is available online via Discord or in-person. Open to children ages 13-19. Register at cdalibrary.org. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Health and Wellness Series: Blood Sugar – Learn about diabetes, blood sugar, insulin, the amount of sugar in everyday foods and how to visualize a balanced meal. Led by Mobius instructors and student pharmacists from Washington State University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. Free. (509) 321-7133.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Spokane Lunar New Year Celebration – Featuring Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food trucks and live performances throughout the day, a fireworks show at 7 p.m. and chances to win free carousel rides, Spokane Chiefs Tickets and gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. The first 500 people receive a free swag bag. Saturday, 1 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Free. (888) 929-7849.

Zentangle – Zentangle instructor Mary Lindeblad teaches on how to create beautiful images with increased focus, creativity, self-confidence and a sense of well-being. Open to all. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.