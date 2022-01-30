The Dirt: Regional accounting firm BDO Spokane planning office in Old City Hall building

Renovations of the Old City Hall will begin soon by regional accounting firm BDO in downtown Spokane.

Spokane-based Meridian Construction & Development Inc. is beginning renovations in February for the 7,650-square-foot space.

Work includes constructing conference rooms, offices, a breakroom and mailroom on the building’s fourth floor at 221 N. Wall St.

“Winter is the perfect time to look at tenant improvements and we’re excited to work with BDO on their offices,” Mark D’Agostino, president of Meridian Construction & Development, said in a statement.

The city of Spokane approved a building permit for renovations earlier this month. The permit valuation is $750,000, according to the application.

Work on the BDO office is slated to be complete in June.

Seattle-based Gensler is the project architect. The firm is also providing interior design for the office.

BDO currently has an office in the Bank of America building at 601 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 900.

Italian restaurant Tavolata is the anchor tenant in the Old City Hall building. Seattle-based Ethan Stowell Restaurants opened Tavolata last year in the space formerly occupied by the Olive Garden.

BDO USA is a global accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Chicago.

The firm serves clients through more than 70 offices and 750 independent alliance firms nationwide.

Petco coming to Northtown Square

Petco is planning to open a new store in the Northtown Square shopping center.

Property owner Northtown Square LLC filed a building permit application with the city to renovate an existing 14,830-square-foot building into a Petco store at 4727 N. Division St.

S&S Developments Inland NW of Otis Orchards is the project contractor. Irvine, California-based MG2 Corp. is the project architect.

The permit valuation is $750,000, according to the application.

Petco has three stores in the Spokane area and one in Coeur d’Alene.

Republic National plans office, storage space at Playfair Commerce Park

Republic National Distributing Co. is building office and storage space in an existing building at Playfair Commerce Park.

Playfair Commerce Park #8 LLC filed a permit application with the city to construct a 5,000-square-foot office and 6,500-square-foot storage area at 2601 E. Ferry Ave.

Republic National Distributing Co., is one of the nation’s largest wholesale alcohol beverage distributors headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. It has operations in more than 37 states.

LB Stone Contracting LLC of Spokane is the project contractor.

The permit valuation is $275,000, according to the application.

Republic National Distributing Co. is currently located at 1214 E. Sprague Ave.