‘We came out firing and never let up’: Washington State plays complete game, blasts Colorado

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State put forth an all-around effort and picked up a wire-to-wire win.

Everyone got involved as the Cougs played a complete game, blasting Pac-12 foe Colorado 70-43 on Sunday night at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) stopped a three-game losing streak in its series with the Buffaloes (13-8, 5-6) and captured its first victory over CU since the 2020 Pac-12 tournament.

The Buffaloes were held to season lows in scoring and field-goal percentage (28.6%). They got off to a 2-for-11 start and never managed to find any kind of flow offensively.

The Cougars raced ahead on an 18-1 run early and didn’t look back. The hosts led by as many as 35 points with seven minutes remaining.

“I feel like we came out firing and never let up,” guard Tyrell Roberts said.

WSU shot over 50% for much of the contest, shared the scoring, contested CU attempts all night and crashed the boards, outrebounding CU by nine. The Cougars forced 16 takeaways and went 12 for 29 from downtown.

Senior Cougar guard Michael Flowers hit 4 of 7 from distance and paced all players with 16 points, adding five assists and five rebounds. Forward Andrej Jakimovski continued his stellar stretch of play, totaling 14 points (4 of 8) and 10 boards. Roberts and fellow guard Noah Williams chipped in 10 points apiece and combined for seven assists. Post Efe Abogidi added nine points and snatched 11 boards.

Standout forward Jabari Walker recorded 11 points to lead the Buffs, who fell behind 39-18 at the half.