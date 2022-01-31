Gonzaga senior Andrew Nembhard on top 10 list for Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award

Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard is among 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Nembhard averages 10.2 points and paces the WCC in assists (5.3). He ranks second in the conference and 27th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7). The senior point guard is averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 assists and shooting 48.1% on 3-pointers in WCC contests.

Nembhard scored 22 points in Saturday’s win over Portland and also against BYU on Jan. 13. His season high was 24 points in an 83-63 rout over UCLA in Las Vegas.

UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell is among the finalists, joining Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly, Auburn’s Wendell Green Jr., Baylor’s James Akinjo, Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens, Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler, Oregon’s Will Richardson, Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler and Villanova’s Collin Gillespie.

Nembhard had four points, four assists and three steals in Gonzaga’s 91-82 loss to Alabama at the Battle in Seattle.

The last three Cousy Award winners were Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard and Murray State’s Ja Morant.

For additional information on the Cousy Award, visit www.hoophallawards.com. Fan voting for the award begins Friday.