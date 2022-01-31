Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren collects WCC freshman of the week award for seventh time

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren on Monday earned his third straight WCC freshman of the week award and seventh this season.

Holmgren, a 7-foot forward from Minneapolis, posted his fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the second-ranked Zags’ 104-72 win over Portland on Saturday. He finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in Gonzaga’s 89-55 victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

Holmgren made 11 of 14 field-goal attempts, including 7 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc, in the two games. He’s made 13 of 20 3s (65%) in conference play, hiking his season percentage to a team-leading 45.6.

Holmgren leads the WCC and ranks fifth nationally in field-goal percentage (63.3). He’s averaging 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 blocks.

Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, Holmgren’s AAU and prep teammate at Minnehaha Academy, won freshmen of the week honors 10 times last season. GU’s Nolan Hickman won the freshmen award in early January.