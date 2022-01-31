On the Air
Mon., Jan. 31, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Creighton at UConn FS1
4 p.m.: Davidson at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Kansas at Iowa St. ESPN
4 p.m.: Michigan St. at Maryland ESPN2
4 p.m.: South Carolina at Mississippi St. ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown FS1
6 p.m.: Providence at St. John’s CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech ESPN2
6 p.m.: Tulsa at Wichita St. ESPNU
7 p.m.: California at Stanford Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV FS1
8 p.m.: Fresno St. at San Jose St. CBS Sports
Basketball, high school
5:30 p.m.: Post Falls at Lake City (girls) SWX
7 p.m.: Post Falls at Lake City (boys) SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee TNT
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Phoenix TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Boston NHL
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show……………………………………………………….700-AM
All events subject to change
