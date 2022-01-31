Cache Reset
Zack Miller, a towering tackle from California, commits to Washington State

UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 31, 2022

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Zack Miller, a 6-foot-7 offensive tackle from Southern California, committed to Washington State’s football program Monday night after a weekend visit to the Pullman school.

Miller is the sixth prep offensive lineman to have either signed with or pledged to the Cougars since mid-December.

The 295-pounder is a three-star prospect and the No. 62 OT recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.com. He chose WSU over Ivy League options at Harvard and Princeton, 247Sports reported, and also held offers from Colorado and Liberty.

Clay McGuire spearheaded his recruitment after being hired in early December out of USC to coach WSU’s O-linemen. The Trojans didn’t offer Miller, but they had hosted him for an individual workout during McGuire’s stay in L.A., per an article from 247Sports.

“We had a good relationship and I learned a lot from him,” Miller told 247Sports of McGuire, who tutored WSU O-linemen from 2012-17. “He has had success everywhere he has been and he gotten guys drafted everywhere he has been.”

Miller was an anchor at left tackle during his prep career at Orange Lutheran in Orange, California – just south of L.A.  The Lancers compete in the Trinity League, which is widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive high school conferences. It includes prep powerhouses such as Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.

