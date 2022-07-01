Bay Area cornerback Warren Smith picks Washington State over multiple Pac-12 suitors

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program came out on top in a recruiting battle against several Pac-12 opponents, securing a verbal commitment Friday from Warren Smith – a standout prep cornerback from the Bay Area.

Smith, a product of El Cerrito High, announced over Twitter that he intends to become the eighth addition to the Cougars’ 2023 class.

A three-star prospect and a top-60 CB in the country, according to 247Sports.com, Smith chose WSU over offers from UCLA, Washington, Arizona, Colorado and Cal, along with a number of high-level Group of Five suitors.

Smith received an offer from the Cougars in February and eight other schools extended scholarship offers over the following month, but he was swayed during an official visit to WSU last week.

“My visit to Washington State was nice and what stood out was how genuine the coaches and players were,” Smith told 247Sports.

“I already had good relationships with the Washington State coaches but meeting them in person made it 10 times better.”

In Smith, the Cougars are getting a rangy yet physical corner at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds who can match up well against taller receivers. He also has the speed necessary to shift inside and cover slotbacks. Smith blanketed pass-catchers all over the field as a junior last year at El Cerrito, which compiled a 9-3 record and won the Tri-County title before falling in the semifinal round of the North Coast Section playoffs.

Smith doubles as a wide receiver and track star at El Cerrito and was part of a 400-meter relay team that claimed gold at the NCS Meet of Champions in May.

When he signs with WSU, Smith will be one of three El Cerrito grads on the Cougars’ roster, joining star cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. – who hosted Smith on the official visit, per 247Sports – and backup nickel Armauni Archie.