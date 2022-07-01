Coeur d’Alene prosecutors find no evidence of indecent exposure at Pride in the Park last month

The Coeur d’Alene Prosecuting Attorney’s Office did not find enough evidence to file indecent exposure charges following a performance at Pride in the Park on June 11 , according to a release on Friday.

An edited video clip of a drag performer who appeared to expose their genitals to an audience at the event was widely circulated on social media after Pride in the Park. But after reviewing the video, as well as an unedited version, authorities found no indecent exposure occurred.

Coeur d’Alene Police spokesman Sgt. Jared Reneau said that several people called to complain about the alleged indecent exposure, but “none of the complaints were from victims who witnessed the incident first hand,” he said on June 13.

In the video clip, a dancer is seen spreading their legs, which was slowed down and blurred out in a video edit. The edited video cuts to a group of children who appear to be watching the dance.