Former Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams joins Jeremy Jones on Japanese pro team

Johnathan Williams is on the move again and his next professional stop will reunite him with former Gonzaga teammate Jeremy Jones.

The well-traveled Williams has signed with the Nagoya (Japan) Fighting Eagles, the team announced. Jones re-signed with the Fighting Eagles in June after helping the team capture the Japanese B League D2 championship last season.

Williams averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season for Dolomiti Energia in Trento, Italy, after previously playing professionally in Turkey, Israel and Germany.

The 6-foot-8 forward played in 24 games with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 season and 15 for Washington in 2019-20. He averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 39 NBA games. The Memphis, Tennessee, native also has experience in the NBA Summer League and in the G League with the South Bay Lakers and Capital City Go-Go.

Williams, who transferred to Gonzaga after two seasons at Missouri, was a two-time All-West Coast Conference first-team selection. The two-year starter averaged 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds in 76 career games with the Zags, who reached the 2017 NCAA title game in Williams’ redshirt junior season.

Jones averaged 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals for Nagoya, which finished 42-8 last season. The 6-7 forward has also played in Germany and in Austria with former Zags guard Eric McClellan.