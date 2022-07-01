Pilot seriously hurt in Whitman County plane crash

From staff reports

A pilot was seriously injured in a plane crash in Whitman County Friday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol said.

The victim was the only occupant of the single-propeller aircraft that went down near Highway 26 and milepost 104 in the Lacrosse area, WSP said in a tweet.

The pilot was taken to the hospital by life flight, troopers said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was informed of the crash for investigation, WSP said.