Pilot seriously hurt in Whitman County plane crash
July 1, 2022 Updated Fri., July 1, 2022 at 8:12 p.m.
From staff reports
A pilot was seriously injured in a plane crash in Whitman County Friday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol said.
The victim was the only occupant of the single-propeller aircraft that went down near Highway 26 and milepost 104 in the Lacrosse area, WSP said in a tweet.
The pilot was taken to the hospital by life flight, troopers said.
The Federal Aviation Administration was informed of the crash for investigation, WSP said.
