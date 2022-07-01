The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pilot seriously hurt in Whitman County plane crash

July 1, 2022 Updated Fri., July 1, 2022 at 8:12 p.m.

A plane is shown down near Highway 26 in the Lacrosse area. The pilot was seriously injured, the Washington State Patrol said.  (Washington State Patrol)
From staff reports

A pilot was seriously injured in a plane crash in Whitman County Friday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol said.

The victim was the only occupant of the single-propeller aircraft that went down near Highway 26 and milepost 104 in the Lacrosse area, WSP said in a tweet.

The pilot was taken to the hospital by life flight, troopers said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was informed of the crash for investigation, WSP said.

