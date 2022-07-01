Priest River man dies in ATV crash in Bonner County on Thursday evening

A 63-year-old Priest River man died in an ATV crash on Freeman Lake Road on Thursday evening in a crash authorities suspect was caused by impaired driving.

The man, who was not identified, was traveling west in a Yamaha side-by-side on Freeman Lake Road near Priest River when he left the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. He died at the scene of the crash.

The ISP is working with the Bonner County Coroner to notify next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The ISP said in the news release that evidence found at the scene indicated “drugs and/or alcohol may have been involved in this crash.”

Traffic was slowed on the roadway during the investigation, according to the ISP. That investigation is ongoing.