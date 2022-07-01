Spokane police find 12-year-old who ran away from Spokane Valley home
July 1, 2022 Updated Fri., July 1, 2022 at 5:23 p.m.
Spokane police located the 12-year-old autistic boy who reportedly ran away from his Spokane Valley home Thursday.
Dakotah M. Boyd was reported as a runaway around 10:15 p.m. Thursday and police found him safe Friday, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.
