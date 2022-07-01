The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police find 12-year-old who ran away from Spokane Valley home

July 1, 2022 Updated Fri., July 1, 2022 at 5:23 p.m.

Dakotah M. Boyd (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Spokane police located the 12-year-old autistic boy who reportedly ran away from his Spokane Valley home Thursday. 

Dakotah M. Boyd was reported as a runaway around 10:15 p.m. Thursday and police found him safe Friday, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

