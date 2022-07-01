The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 84° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

St. George’s Put-in on Little Spokane River reopens

July 1, 2022 Updated Fri., July 1, 2022 at 12:45 p.m.

Andy Curtis paddles his inflatable kayak at Pine River Park in north Spokane, Wash. on July 11, 2021. Curtis comes to the park often to access the Little Spokane River, where he spends about two hours on the river until he reaches the fish hatchery. (Libby Kamrowski/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Andy Curtis paddles his inflatable kayak at Pine River Park in north Spokane, Wash. on July 11, 2021. Curtis comes to the park often to access the Little Spokane River, where he spends about two hours on the river until he reaches the fish hatchery. (Libby Kamrowski/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Access to the Little Spokane River from the St. George’s Put-in reopened today. The put-in was temporarily closed due to flooding.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors