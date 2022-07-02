Cleanup scheduled on Tubbs Hill after Fourth of July
July 2, 2022 Updated Sat., July 2, 2022 at 8:36 p.m.
The Friends of Tubbs Hill group is hosting a cleanup after the Fourth of July. Bags will be provided, but participants must bring their own gloves. The cleanup goes from 9 a.m. to noon and will start at the Third Street entrance. For more information, visit tubbshill.org.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.