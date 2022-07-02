The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Cleanup scheduled on Tubbs Hill after Fourth of July

July 2, 2022 Updated Sat., July 2, 2022 at 8:36 p.m.

Kim Ashbaugh picks up trash on Tubbs Hill in Coeur d'Alene on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.  (KATHY PLONKA)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Friends of Tubbs Hill group is hosting a cleanup after the Fourth of July. Bags will be provided, but participants must bring their own gloves. The cleanup goes from 9 a.m. to noon and will start at the Third Street entrance. For more information, visit tubbshill.org.

