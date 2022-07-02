Starter Joe Rock struggles in third, Spokane Indians edged by Vancouver 4-3

The Vancouver Canadians scored four runs in the third inning and made them stand up in a 4-3 win over the Spokane Indians in the fifth game of a six-game Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday.

The Indians (3-5) got a run in the third inning on a single by Bladimir Restituyo, who stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Zac Veen.

Indians starter Joe Rock (6-5) struggled in the third. Glenn Santiago led off with a triple off the left-center wall and scored on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Morales.

Steward Berroa reached on a one-out fielding error by Rock, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch. Back-to-back doubles by Tyler Keenan and Leo Jimenez scored another and Jimenez scored on a single by PK Morris.

Rock went five innings and allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits with five strikeouts.

The Indians scored twice in the seventh. Nic Kent doubled to lead off the inning, went to third on Cristopher Navarro’s single and scored on a groundout. Veen reached on a wild pitch after striking out. When he stole second, Navarro scampered home from third.

Veen stole third, then tried to score on a wild pitch that didn’t get more than a couple of feet from home. He was tagged out in front of the plate to complete an inning-ending double play.

Vancouver pushed its second-half record to 5-3, tying Eugene at the top.