Sports >  Outdoors

Temporary boat-in campground closures at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area

July 2, 2022 Updated Sat., July 2, 2022 at 8:32 p.m.

The April 2011 drawdown at Lake Roosevelt leaves a vast expanse of sandy beach for Dave Ross of Spokane Valley to hike before he could go shore fishing for rainbows. (RICH LANDERS)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Beginning on July 11 and ending on Aug. 25,  three boat-in campgrounds at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area will be closed to all public access to replace the pit toilets with vault toilet facilities.

  • Goldsmith Campground, located between Keller Ferry and Hanson Harbor, will be closed July 11 through July 21.
  • Penix Campground, located near Jones Bay Campground, will be closed July 18 through July 28.
  • Ponderosa Campground, located on the Spokane River portion of the lake, will be closed Aug. 15 through Aug. 25.

When the work is completed in each campground, that campground will be reopened for public use.

This schedule is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area’s incoming phone lines are also down.

The best way to get in touch with agency staff is via email.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/laro

