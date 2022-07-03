100 years ago in Medical Lake: An iconic pavilion burned to the ground after a dance, and Spokane roasted at 101 degrees

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The Coney Island pavilion at Medical Lake, “a landmark here for the last 16 years,” burned to the ground in an early morning fire.

“The efforts of a bucket brigade were useless,” a correspondent wrote.

The cause of the fire was unknown. The Woodmen of the World lodge had held an initiation in the pavilion that evening, followed by a dance. The flames were reported an hour after that event was over.

From the weather beat: Spokane experienced its hottest day in years, 101 degrees. This was close to the city’s record at the time of 104 degrees.

Unsurprisingly, this heat was causing increasing worries about forest fires. There were a few scattered blazes, but forest officials were concerned that a spark from a campfire could start a conflagration.

From the Independence Day beat: For the first time, Spokane was planning to celebrate the Fourth via a new medium: radio.

KOE, the Spokane Daily Chronicle’s new radio station, announced it would air an Independence Day program featuring a bugler from Fort Wright, a baritone soloist and a talk by Dr. Morgan Chambers, pastor of the Central Methodist Church.

His theme would be, “American Supremacy.”

Also on this day:

1890: Idaho admitted as 43rd U.S. state

1986: U.S. President Reagan presides over relighting of renovated Statue of Liberty